6 lucky Zimbos to witness Post Malone in action

SIX lucky Zimbabweans are set for a life-time experience and could witness celebrated American hip-hop sensation, Austin Richard Post, known as Post Malone, perform live at the Ticket Pro Dome at this year’s edition of the Castle Lite Unlocks concert set for June 17 and 18 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The selected Zimbabweans will be flown to Mzansi on a VIP experience package courtesy of Delta Beverages through their Castle Lite brand for two nights of extra cold enjoyment.

Delta Beverages brand manager Kundai Mawema confirmed that six Zimbabweans would be part of this year’s edition of the concert, which she said would be a bigger and better two-day music experience.

“Dubbed as one of the continent’s most sought-after events, Unlocks, the brand’s ultimate music experience is back and this year it promises to be the coldest hip-hop experience to ever hit Africa,” she said.

“Castle Lite Zimbabwe fans were given the opportunity to be part of the Unlocks experience, as the brand hosted a series of three road to unlocks events in Gweru, Bulawayo and Harare in a quest to find six lucky winners of the all-expenses paid VIP experience to Unlocks, courtesy of Castle Lite Zimbabwe.”

Mawema said this year’s Unlocks concert would comprise of a one-day hip-hop conference.

“As this massive regional brand continues to grow and evolve, this year the brand unlocks a bigger and better experience for its loyal fans, as they will be immersed in all things hip-hop, culture, fashion and innovation in the ultimate two-day music experience,” she said.

“As we draw closer to the event, be sure to follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CastleLiteZimbabwe as we begin to unlock our six lucky winners. Watch their journey unfold as they build-up to an experience of a lifetime with the coldest, most premium and progressive brand around.”

