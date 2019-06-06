Madam Boss, husband for UK concert

CONTROVERSIAL comedian Madam Boss , real name Tyra Chikocho Munetsiwa, who rose to fame through her screen antics where she plays a boss who ill-treats her maids, will on June 29 showcase her singing talent at the Amandla Gospel show set for Leicester in the United Kingdom.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Madam Boss is set to endure her ongoing social media fights with fellow comedian, Mai Titi, with a brave face to entertain patrons at the concert where she will share the stage with husband-cum-manager Ngoni “Mhofela” Munetsiwa, who will be the director of ceremonies alongside Prosper “Comic Pastor” Ngomashi.

Munetsiwa told NewsDay Life & Style that the comedienne’s music career was fast becoming popular in foreign nations.

“We are set to perform in Leicester at the Amandla concert scheduled for June 29. This is a sign that her music is now being recognised, and we want to continue pushing for greater heights,” he said.

“It is actually an honour to be recognised internationally. It shows the brand is growing and that people in the diaspora also appreciate what we are doing. I am also going there as an actor,” he said.

Top South African gospel legend Sipho Makhabane will be the guest artiste at the concert alongside Godfrey Mondlane and other local gospel artistes like Kudzi Nyakudya and Mercy Mutsvene.