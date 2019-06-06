Ivy Kombo breaks silence, drops 14th album

CELEBRATED United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean gospel songstress Ivy Kombo-Kasi last week released her 14th studio album titled Like Mt Zion to end a decade-long sabbatical.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The songstress last released an album in 2008 before taking a sabbatical to pursue other interests, among them building the now vibrant Upperview Ministries International alongside husband Addy Kasi.

The album was done by renowned producer Macdonald Chidavaenzi at his Studio Eternity.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Kombo-Kasi said she was pursuing other things before returning to the studio for her latest eight-track album which she said was already selling on various online platforms.

“The album is out and I am aware that it has been long. We were busy establishing our ministry in Europe as well as studying. I completed an LLB Law degree and an LLM Master of Laws with a distinction,” she said.

I have also just completed a second Masters in Project Management before moving on to become an accredited international civil and commercial mediator. Imagine, with having children at the same time in this country (UK), where no relative or maid can help, the good thing is that the album is out and we are back.”

Songs on the latest album include Ndiyaniko, Mwari Vataura and Zvinoita, among others.

The track Ndiyaniko is a prayer for those who lost their loved ones in the Cyclone Idai disaster that hit Chimanimani and Chipinge in March.

The songstress is also expected in the country to prepare for the return of the popular gospel fiesta Nguva Yakwana, that is set for end of this year.

Nguva Yakwana celebrations were very popular as they managed to bring together renowned South African musicians like the late Vuyo Mokoena, Thembinkosi and Buhle to perform in Zimbabwe.

Since 1993, Kombo-Kasi released more than ten albums, among them Ndaidziwanepi Nyasha (1998), Mwari NdiMweya (1999), Nyengetera (2000), Nguva Yakwana (2001) and Handidzokere Shure 1 &2 (2003), among others.

