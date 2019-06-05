Zimbabwean teenage pilot shatters aviation record

Simbarashe Machigere

A 19 year-old Bindura-born flying sensation, has become the youngest pilot in the country after passing his aviation studies with flying colours.

Mr Simbarashe Machigere was awarded a commercial pilot licence on May 5, 2019 by the East African Aviation School based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Before him, the youngest pilot in the country was 21 year old Mr Kalenga Kamwendo, who is based in Zambia.

Machigere attained his qualification in style, after shattering the aviation academy’s record for flying solo at 29 hours of training.

