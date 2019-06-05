Litmus test for Tammy

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Tammy Moyo

AFRO-POP songbird Thamsanqa “Tammy” Moyo (pictured) is set for a litmus test tomorrow night when she puts up her own show, The Tamy Experience, at The Venue in Harare.

At a time when music concerts are failing to attract large crowds due to the punishing economic situation, Tammy’s pulling factor will be put to test tomorrow in her pathfinding expedition.

While the music industry, which is male-dominated in Zimbabwe, has seen a lot of women struggle to make it big and surpass the levels set by their male counterparts, Tammy has, however, managed to fuse various beats to come up with a sound that has attracted the attention of many music lovers.

Drawing inspiration from celebrated top artistes like South Africa’s songbird Zahara and American superstar Beyoncé Knowles, the talented and energetic Tammy is on record saying her compositions are mostly about what she experiences in life and also her expectations are a drive to some of her songs.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, concert co-ordinator Dee Nosh said the stage was set for the show that will also feature Ammara Brown and Gemma Griffiths,who both will provide cover for Tammy.

“This is a big day for Tammy, alongside her friends in the showbiz, Ammara Brown and Gemma Griffiths, as they are set to hold their own at the concert. The trio has promised sterling performances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tammy’s manager Pedzi Chimbwanda said the concert was set to prove that female artistes could hold their own on the big stage.

“Our female artistes are a stakeholder market who can do the same or even better on those big stages than their male counterparts,” he said.

Chimbwanda said at the concert, Tammy will give a lucky teenage sensation below 15 years the exposure to rub shoulders with her, Ammara and Gemma.

“At the concert, I will give a young girl the opportunity to open the show for Tamy. A lucky teenager was chosen from a social media contest that was run on our social media pages,

where we requested contestants to forward a 45 seconds to 60 seconds video on either Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #thetamyexperience,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...