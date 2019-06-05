Zanu-PF youths assault ‘sell-out’ colleagues

ZANU-PF Bulawayo youths on Sunday allegedly assaulted two men, one of them because he was related to a former party provincial district chairperson who quit the ruling party to join the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF).

Allen Nyamakope and Ashwin Banda, younger brother to Andifasi Banda – the NPF provincial commissar, sustained bruises following the assault by the Zanu-PF youths outside the party’s Davies Hall provincial offices.

The two were walking past Davies Hall when Zanu-PF youths allegedly assaulted Nyamakope for wearing a red T-shirt, colours they reportedly associate with the opposition MDC.

Ashwin allegedly attempted to apologise on Nyamakope’s behalf by revealing that he was related to the party’s former chair Andifasi, but that only incensed them further.

“They were accused of being MDC supporters and also being related to a sell-out. Why should it be a crime to wear a red T-shirt, let alone defecting from Zanu-PF? This is all politically-motivated and my worry is that if they can beat my young brother, what of me who is into active politics?” Andifasi said while confirming the development yesterday. A

report was made at the Bulawayo Central Police Station under case number IR 6035/19.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said he was not aware of the case.

“I am not so sure of the case as I have not heard about it,” Ncube said.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Christopher Sibanda refused to comment, saying: “Our province was dissolved so I am not commenting on any party issues.”