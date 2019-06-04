Fuel supply situation improves

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

The fuel supply situation in the country is showing signs of improvement, with a number of service stations taking delivery of the commodity last weekend. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists during a post-Cabinet media briefing that Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Chasi indicated that the fuel situation was improving.

“Cabinet was briefed by the Minister of Energy and Power Development (Advocate Chasi) that the fuel supply situation in the country has started to register some modicum of stability although much ground is still to be covered in bringing the situation to normalcy,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The announcement by Minister Chasi follows a significant improvement in fuel deliveries, beginning last week.

Petrol has largely been available in most parts of the country.

Minister Chasi has vowed to clampdown on illegal fuel dealings to ensure normalcy in the sector.

He has indicated that he will empower the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) to take full charge of the sector and tightly monitor activities to restore order.

Minister Chasi also told Cabinet yesterday the several strategies he would implement to cushion farmers and other critical economic entities from the ongoing drought-induced load-shedding.

Like this: Like Loading...