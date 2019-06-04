Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Timo Olkkonen on Thursday morning paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) will officially launch formal political dialogue in Harare tomorrow as relations continue to improve between the two parties.

The development was confirmed by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

EU head of delegation Ambassador Mr Timo Olkkonen supported by ambassadors from Germany, Italy, Netherlands, UK, Romania, Spain, France, Greece, Sweden, Czech Republic and Ireland will be in attendance at the dialogue.

Zimbabwe will be represented by the Permanent Secretaries in the ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Finance and Economic Development, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The dialogue is part of re-engagement with the EU being spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who, upon coming into office in November 2017, pledged his commitment to reintegrating Zimbabwe into the international community.

This follows years of stained relations after the then British government led by Tony Blair coerced fellow EU member states to impose illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe over the country’s land reform programme.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo earlier this year criticised the renewal of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the United States of America.

He however said this would not hinder the trajectory taken by the country to a forge ahead with the agenda to foster economic prosperity through President Mnangagwa’s vision of having a middle income economy by 2030.

