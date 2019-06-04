‘Zimbabwe under State of Emergency’ – MDC

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa claims that Zimbabwe is now under an undeclared state of emergency as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has deployed soldiers in some cities amid reports of looming public protests over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

In a statement, the MDC said recent developments in the country have “exposed a failed government that is running scared of citizens’ demands to be governed differently and effectively.

“The country is effectively on military lockdown. Soldiers have pitched tents in high density suburbs, no reason of deployment have been brought to Parliament in line with Constitutional requirements; there is also an unconstitutional attempt by the illegitimate government to ban demonstrations and industrial action. Is Zanu PF declaring a State of Emergency through the back door?”

The opposition party said all these developments are not just unacceptable, but undemocratic and a violation of basic human rights as provided for in the national Constitution.

“Just last night, suspected state security agents raided Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe chairperson Rashid Mahiya’s home, refused to identify themselves and banged at his doors. This is unacceptable.”

Seven civic society actors, Stabile Dewa, Farirai Gumbonzvanda, Gamuchirai Makura, George Makoni, Frank Nyasha Mpahlo, Rita Nyamupinga and Tatenda Mombeyarara are facing charges of attempting to unseat Mnangagwa’s government.

“The MDC is concerned by this dictatorial attitude by the failed government and its incapacity to lead this nation in any positive direction. That is why we have insisted on dialogue as a way forward, premised on truth telling and an objective analysis of our national socio-political and economic problem, including answering the legitimacy question and dealing decisively with corruption.

“Zanu PF must know that any commands that stand against the people will not succeed. What is needed is a lasting solution to the economic woes arresting this country. An iron fist approach will not work, simple.”

State officials were not readily available for comment as presidential spokesman George Charamba was not responding to calls on his mobile phone. – VOA

