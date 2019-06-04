Fugitive gold panner up for murder

A GOLD panner from Zvishavane, who has been on the run after allegedly killing a man in Shurugwi in January, appeared in court on Friday facing murder allegations.

By Stephen Chadenga

Prosper Zindiro, whose age was not given in State papers, appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Sithabile Zungula facing one count of murder after he allegedly killed Terrence Mhere and went on the run.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody.

The court heard that on a date unknown, but sometime in January this year, Zindiro and his three accomplices, Breadwinner Mudzingwa, Lloyd Jinja and Darlington Mangoma, who are all still at large, went to Chimona Mine in Shurugwi armed with machetes, okapi knives and a whip made of barbed wire.

The four met Mhere and demanded gold from him and when deceased told them he did not have the mineral, a misunderstanding arose.

The gang, the court heard, assaulted Mhere with machetes before stabbing him several times all over the body and left him lying lifeless.

Zindiro was arrested last week.

Bertha Bore prosecuted.

