Ciara gets real about her doomed relationship with Future

Ciara just new that her now-husband Russell Wilson was the one for her. Picture: Reuters

Ciara decided to leave her fiancé Future while she was on the elliptical machine.

The I Bet hitmaker called time on her relationship with the 35-year-old rapper in 2014 – just three months after she gave birth to their son Future Jr. – because she realised she wasn’t happy and didn’t want to waste anymore time with him.

Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook’s Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old singer said: “I remember one time I was working out on the elliptical machine and I was just not sure about do I stay or what direction do I go? What’s the right thing to do? It’s easy to do this, but is the easy thing the right thing?

“If I chose not to commit I was going to fall apart. The one thing I will say is, I’m really afraid of losing myself. And I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time. I don’t like being sad. So I’m like, ‘how do I get out of this?’ Because I like being happy.”

Like this: Like Loading...