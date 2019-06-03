We’ll defend our peace, says Zanu-PF Youth League

Ellen Chasokela Herald Reporter

The Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday said it will defend peace in the country and will not allow people’s rights to be infringed upon through coercing them to participate in violent demonstrations.

Addressing the media yesterday at the party’s headquarters in Harare, secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi called upon organisations involved in planning demonstrations to desist from creating an environment of anarchy, violence and destruction of property.

“We have noted with concern messages purportedly on a five-day shutdown attributed to some unscrupulous organisations (in which) they are threatening people to stay home, not go to work, close shops, border posts and block all roads.

“These people must be told and warned now that the freedom to demonstrate is not an absolute right and when you want to demonstrate you should not interfere or infringe upon other people’s rights. You can demonstrate as enshrined in the constitution, but do not do it in a way that will stop others from going about their business.

“There are various organisations listed under that message, some have distanced themselves, some have not. These are criminal people who are trying to destabilise our country,’’ he said.

Cde Togarepi reaffirmed the Youth League’s full support for President Mnangagwa’s efforts to create a peaceful country and environment which anchors his “Zimbabwe Is Open for Business” mantra.

“As the Youth League we stand by His Excellency in promoting peace, unity and progressiveness within the nation.

“We defend peace and we stand by our President who has been preaching peace since the beginning of the new dispensation, but we realise there are characters who are eager on creating disharmony, chaos in our country in the name of democracy or freedom.

“It is very important that we support development in our country, run our activities freely, work and participate in the development of our country, but if there are characters who want to see the people fighting and destroying property they should realise that we will not allow them to disturb the peace,’’ said Cde Togarepi.

Cde Togarepi urged all peace-loving organisations to distance themselves from such fake news and association lest they be declared enemies of the people.

