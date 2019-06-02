Promote domestic tourism: Mupfumira

Nesia Mhaka recently in Nyanga

Government has called on stakeholders in the tourism sector, especially hoteliers, to come up with affordable and attractive packages to boost domestic market.

This came out during the official opening of the Mutarazi Skywalk and Zipliner in Nyanga on Friday by Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira.

She urged people to consider taking holidays within the country.

“We have so many God-given natural resources which many thought was for the international traveller, but now we are encouraging the domestic tourist to take part in sampling the products.

“Tourism, like charity, should begin at home, we are strongly encouraging our people to take holidays in the country first before considering other destinations.

“I am aware that a big number of Zimbabweans are going on holiday within the region and abroad. They know a lot of places outside Zimbabwe and not much about their own country,” she said.

Minister Mupfumira challenged stakeholders in the tourism sector, especially hoteliers, to come up with affordable and attractive packages for the domestic tourism.

“I would like to urge the accommodation sector to seriously consider the domestic tourism market and not only be glued on international tourist arrivals, as it represents opportunities for economic growth and sustainability of this sector.

“My hope is that coming up with new lodges will help our domestic tourism market, since this market remains untapped.”

Minister Mupfumira said tourism has the potential to stimulate economic growth while creating crucial employment.

She identified tourist attraction places such as Mutarazi Falls as a tool for poverty alleviation as well as pivotal in economic revival and the attainment of Vision 2030.

“In tourism, such an outstanding feature like this Mutarazi Zipliner and Skywalk is essential in boosting the potential of a destination to lure visitors.

“Tourism as one integrated economic system making substantive social, economic and environmental contributions that are very necessary, structurally to economic success, very responsive to the citizens of the nation and that can bring wealth creation across many sectors and communities.”|

Minister Mupfumira urged communities to participate in the preservation and conservation of nature, culture and heritage to boost tourism sector.

She said Zimbabwe must upgrade quality and extent physical infrastructure in order to handle the anticipated steady increase in visitors.

“Tourists are becoming increasingly demanding about the range and quality of tourism products provided when choosing their destination and such innovation is highly commendable.

“No destination can grow its tourism sector without a stream of new tourism product development.

“Zimbabwe was rated the Third Best Travel Destination in the World (2019) by one of the world’s most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, after Sri Lanka and Germany and was the only African country in the top 10.

“As you noticed last month we had the Chinese tourists and we are planning on bringing them to Mutarazi since we will be receiving such groups every month,” she said.

Minister Mupfumira said Mutarazi Skywalk and Zipliner was an output of partnership between Government and the public-private sector.

“The Sky Walk and Zipliner is a brainchild of a local and investor, Bernard Craig, under his company Far and Wide.

“Partnership between Government and the private sector is the key to a successful economic turnaround strategy as well as stimulating the country towards double-digit economic growth.

“Mutarazi Falls is a 762 metres tiered horsetail waterfall making it Zimbabwe’s highest waterfall, eclipsing even the mighty Victoria Falls and second highest in Africa after the Tugela Falls in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

“The Skywalk is exceptionally made up of two bridges, the first one being 30 metres that takes you over part of the falls and the other 90 metres that is above the entire falls. The two suspension bridges are designed to allow for a full panoramic view of the Mutarazi Falls,” she said.

