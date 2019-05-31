Mutharika pledges economic revival

Daniel Nemukuyu recently in Blantyre, Malawi

VICE President Kembo Mohadi yesterday attended the inauguration of Malawian President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in Blantyre, where the newly-elected leader pledged to revive that country’s economy in the next five years.

The country’s new Vice President Everton Chimulirenji was also formally introduced to the nation at the same ceremony that was held at Kamuzu Stadium.

The pair took oaths of office after the announcement of election results on Monday. The inauguration ceremony was held yesterday.

VP Mohadi, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa among representatives of other African countries, graced the occasion.

Malawi Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Mr Ben Botolo and Acting Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi Mufaro Charambira received VP Mohadi at Chileka Airport.

In his inaugural address, President Mutharika said his goal was to turn Malawi into a vibrant producing and exporting economy capable of creating jobs.

He said the election period was over and the people should now unite, bury their differences and focus on development.

“The people have spoken. Let the voice of the people prevail. Whether you voted me into power or not, I am your President. I am the President of all Malawians. Let us unite and develop this country. Let us remain focussed to development. We want to turn Malawi into a producing and exporting country. It must be a vibrant growing and a job creating economy,” he said.

President Mutharika urged the people of Malawi to shun violence and collectively work towards transforming Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

“Let us shun violence in all its forms. We must preach peace, love and unity in Malawi.

“We must observe the democratic values and collectively take Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

“Violence will only destroy this country. An eye for an eye will only make the world blind,” said President Mutharika.

In an interview, VP Mohadi applauded Malawians for peacefully holding their elections as well as the inauguration ceremony.

“It was so peaceful and the people were enjoying themselves throughout. There was no jostling and the people demonstrated high standards of discipline. Even when the President left, it was quite a joyous moment. We actually learnt a lot from the people of Malawi,” he said.

VP Mohadi also hailed SADC countries for attending the ceremony, saying it confirmed the region’s oneness.

“It shows we are united and whatever we do as a region, we do it together,” he said.

