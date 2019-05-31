Platinum date Glamour Boys

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum, who have some fascinating records against giants Dynamos in the last four years, will be fancying their chances of reclaiming top position in the league race this afternoon. They they host the sickly Glamour Boys at Mandava.

The platinum miners are desperate for maximum points to bolster their campaign after they were recently toppled from the summit by CAPS United.

They are currently sitting two points behind Makepekepe, who play Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

FC Platinum have had total domination over Dynamos, whom they have beaten home and away in seven league outings since 2015.

But their coach, Norman Mapeza, remains a humble man ahead of the clash with the Glamour Boys.

“Dynamos will always remain Dynamos, it is always one of the biggest institutions when it comes to football in this country,’’ he said.

“So we just need to give them the respect they deserve.’’

Dynamos last beat FC Platinum on May 10 2015 and their coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, is desperate to turn things around.

“I guess we have been short in attack, particularly in the final third, but there is nothing else you can do besides putting more hours into your training in those areas.

“I think we have really done the best we can this week in trying to make sure that we give the boys more confidence in front of goal and make sure we have more shots on target.

“We didn’t have that in our last match, despite dominating the game, and that is really worrisome.

‘’We have tried it this week to have more finishing drills and what’s left now is the application. We have not scored in the last two matches, which is quite worrisome,” said Ndiraya.

Fixtures

Today

FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava)

Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve)

Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Gibbo)

Black Rhinos v Herentals (NSS)

Harare City v Hwange (Rufaro)

Tomorrow

Chapungu v TelOne (Mandava)

Triangle v Mushowani Stars (Gibbo)

Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)

CAPS United v Chicken Inn (NSS)

