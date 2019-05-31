Castle 5s finals on

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the national football finals of the Castle Lager 5—s Zimbabwe edition at Mt Pleasant Sports Club in the capital, starting this morning and finishing tomorrow, with each province providing two teams each.

This is a battle to represent the country at this year’s continental finals in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, later this year.

Zimbabwe finished third in Zambia last year.

This year the event will incorporate a women’s tourney, with former Banyana Banyana star Amanda Dhlamini, coming in as the brand ambassador.

Three more countries — Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda — will join Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe for this year’s tournament.

The winners will be rewarded with an all-expenses paid trip to Milan, Italy, to watch a Serie A football match, hosted by Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o.

Eto’o is the tournament’s brand ambassador while former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer, Tinashe Nengomasha, is the country ambassador for the local tournament.

