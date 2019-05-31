Fashion styles spice Manyuchi boxing match

Fashion 263 with Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Hello June!!!

Some are spending their evenings by the fireside with a hot cup of tea while many are revamping their wardrobe to equip them for this winter.

Winter is a time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire.

When the temperature dips, it can be a challenge to pull together outfits that look fashionable.

But despite the chilly conditions outside, you can still have fun with fashion and look great everyday.

Many people end up wearing everything they have in their closet to feel warm but do you know that there are some rules that you need to observe.

I like what my late great fashion legend, Karl Lagerfeld said: “one is never over-dressed or under-dressed” and in that sense make sure fashion rules are observed.

Some believe that cold weather means you have to wear more clothes, but then that’s when greater opportunity for clothing problems exists.

On Wednesday the temperature changed drastically and some people were not even ready for the cold afternoon and they ended up shivering in their offices.

The next day the town was painted with boots and fur coats but, hey, it wasn’t that cold.

Some would want to move with blankets wrapped around them but, believe you me, fashion has rules and they should be observed.

Anyway, getting bundled up in tights, sweaters, boots, hoodies, scarves or polo-neck for the winter doesn’t have to be so annoying.

Just have fun this winter, make sure your outfit is inspirational.

Here are the F263 quick guide on how you can pull the best of winter outfits.

First up, breathe new life into everything you wear this winter. You can accessorise your outfit with trendy white ankle boots.

You can always create a fresh, sophisticated winter outfit to work or out on dates.

I know most of you are layering experts, but you don’t want to end up like Nutty Professor. Just put on a long pastel coat over cropped ankle jeans that show off your favourite ankle boots.

Remember winter fashion is about boots.

My friend Taku last week mentioned that everyone is mad about plaid for winter fashion this year, so make sure you can’t go wrong in a well-fitting plaid coat.

Last week I wrote about the coat, I hope by now we all know the rules of wearing a coat.

Randomly wear it over all your outfits, from polished pantsuits for work, to casual weekend looks, and definitely you give winter its heartache.

Last week saw Rainbow Towers having the glitz and glam at the Charles Manyuchi’s big night themed “Restoration Boxing” match against South American opponent, Pablo Ezequiel Acosta (Argentina).

Boy, I am no sports person but believe you me I attended the fight because of the red carpet affair.

Let me take this opportunity to congratulate the ASM team who hosted the match and the red carpet.

The Mayweather style were cigars, tuxedos, fur, designer gowns and stylish hairstyles as the order of the night.

Notable faces on the red carpet included former Miss Zimbabwe and musician Vanessa Sibanda, affectionately known as Queen Vee, who wore a black suit with silver shimmering strips matching her husband Farai Matsika who donned a black spiked jacket with matching shoes.

I also noticed Chamu Chiwanza, Gerald Sibanda, Gloraine Francis, Peter Ndlovu, Oscar Pambuka and Madam Boss among others. Francis wore a peplum green vintage dress by Coco with matching gold choker which had slings dripping by her cleavage.

Rumour has it that another fight is scheduled to take place on August 3 and hopefully this time Yours Truly will be ready for red carpet fashion policing.

Today all roads lead to the annual Fashion and Beauty Expo pencilled to take place at the Christian Counselling Centre in Mt Pleasant.

The event is running under the theme, “Be unique, Be Divine” in a bid to bring all fashion and beauty experts under one roof so as to reach out their target customers in one place.

I wish the best to my girl Chipo Mangwayana who is hosting the “must attend” event.

Till next week, enjoy the winter vibes and don’t forget to dress up.

