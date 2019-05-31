When the rich and famous throw lavish birthday parties

Rebecca Kabaya Arts reporter

For many people, celebrating a birthday means cutting a cake in the presence of a few friends, workmates, classmates or relatives who complement the formal gesture with the traditional “Happy Birthday” song. Changing times have brought in new ways of celebrating birthdays and the country’s rich and famous have taken the trend to a higher level through lavish parties. Such parties have become opportunities for some to flaunt their riches.

Before birthdays were not a big event, families would contribute to buy a small present for a family member.

Birthday gifts were few and celebrations of the event were often simple. As time went on birthday parties improved and often accompanied by colourful decorations, such as balloons and streamers.

A birthday cake was often served with candles that are to be blown out after a “birthday wish” has been made. While the birthday cake is being brought to the table, the song “Happy Birthday to You” was sung by the invited family and friends.

This is the practice most common people follow during their birthdays. But the rich and famous have come up with new styles, including expensive bashes, vacations, hiring of big artistes and dancers as well as buying expensive gifts.

Topping the list in Zimbabwe are the big socialites and artistes who are taking their birthdays as a way to celebrate and swim in their success.

On expensive vacations we have the likes of award-winning entrepreneur Zodwa Mutunzi and Mitchelle Kawome who have made it a culture to mark their birthdays in expensive ways.

They fly to vacations in different places around the world having some quality time in expensive hotels.

Asked for comment on how she celebrates her born day, Zodwa, affectionately known as Zozo by her friends, said she keeps her life private.

“I cannot tell you how much I spend on my birthday, that’s my private life but if you want to see how I spend them go on my Instagram page, there are some pictures there,” she said.

On her Instagram page there are pictures of her and her friends wearing T-shirts with her face printed on them.

Her friend Michelle also posted some of the pictures whilst they were on a beach and also having fun in a boat.

In the same basket is Zodwa’s ex-husband Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who always flaunts his lavish birthday parties on social media.

Recently he hosted an all-white party. It was a long night of glitz and glamour, Ginimbi did well to bring the flashy lifestyle synonymous with his annual all-white parties.

It was huge with the VVIP section tickets costing US$1 000 and US$2 000. After purchasing the ticket, one had the pleasure of bringing along three guests and get alcohol to the equivalent of the amount paid at the entrance.

On top of that you, would have your personal waiter or waitress.

Nigerian star Davido was hired to perform at the event and he shared the stage with our own talented artiste Jah Prayzah on their song “My lily”.

These parties are characterised by maximum protection to such an extent that they hire professional bouncers to keep everything under control.

However, it’s not only the rich and famous who are making their birthday parties a fancy life style but even the middle class and ordinary are going to an extra lance to have their born days memorable.

Godfrey Bakasa, popularly known as Vokal, stays in Mbare but on his last birthday he threw an extravagant party.

It was an all-black party and the event was advertised on social media platforms.

“We make sure we market the event on social media platforms as well as in newspapers and on radio,” he said.

Vokal gave an insight of how he usually plans his birthday parties.

“When I plan for my birthday I look at the people to be invited, this year we decided not to put any artist on the flyer but to promote the DJs. We hired quality décor artistes, had a tasty cake and expensive alcohol for our guests and friends,” he said.

It is explicitly clear how people have given birthdays an extra significance by the way they are planning, wining and dining when the date comes.

