Undying love for vintage cars

Kundai Marunya Lifestyle Writer

Every second Sunday of the month brings a unique spectacle to the environs of Pomona Food Court in Harare. The view of shiny vintage cars; be it a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray, a VW Beatle 1200, a Mercedes-Benz W116, a 1931 Bentley, a Datsun 120y or a very old Ford Model A catches the eyes of passers-by.

It is like walking into a historical era as wheels one can only associate with very old movies steadily move around in showy style.

This is a scenario where one driving a car manufactured after 1990 feels out of place, with the only assurance that they are in the current millennium being modern buildings and fashionable clothes draped by different vintage car enthusiasts who rally for the monthly Vintage and Classic Car Club.

The club is one of many around the country where the old and young collectors, no matter their race, gather around sharing tales of their expeditions, tips on who has what parts, how best to preserve the beautiful pieces of history they drive. But the best they can ever share is the great love for the vintage and classic cars.

Some collect the cars for their rich history be it with the owners driving them, or their kin that once drove them.

Ronald Magurisa (27) who drives a black Ford Zephyr, 1961 model, said the car has been in his family for three generations.

“I inherited my Zephyr from my father who had inherited it from his father. It a carries lot of memories. My grandparents have memories of the armed struggle when they drove from Harare to our Gutu rural home carrying with them clothes, food and messages for freedom fighters.

“It was my father’s first car. We shared a lot of memories in it and when he passed on, I inherited it and I intend to keep it in the family, passing on from generation to generation,” he said.

The rich history vintages carry once prompted the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) after lobbying by vintage car clubs to exempt them from paying road licences.

This concession exempting cars that are over 40 years old was in place since 2011, an initiative that was embraced by owners of classic vehicles as recognition of the increasing historical significance of their vehicles.

The exemption was, however, scratched seven years later in February last year after a directive from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

It was withdrawn because the concession had never been formally legislated and, with the new political dispensation in place, all ministries were instructed to act strictly in accordance with the law.

What remains now are free licences for vehicles manufactured up to January 1, 1931, which are exempted under Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:14 of 2001. Vintage car owners are however engaging the Ministry to legislate the license exemption. Contrary to popular belief vintage cars are reliable.

“I love vintages because they are very stable and you rarely have any issues with them. I have been driving my 1954 Austin A30 for more than 20 years and I have never had a problem with the engine at all, well except for a few repairs and service but nothing major as I have with my modern cars,” said one collector John Hewitt.

He said spare parts are now easily accessible.

“Through the internet, car clubs, fellow collectors and vintage enthusiasts, it is not that hard to find spare parts these days.

“On other instances we buy spare parts from European countries or wherever the car was manufactured,” said Hewitt.

Though many vintage car owners only drive their cars on special occasions, proud owner of a Datsun 120y, Ryan Walsh, enjoys his ride every day.

He said spares for his car are cheaper than those of modern cars.

“I drive my car every single day to work; a 100km round trip. Spares are still available and quite affordable compared to new cars. It is also simple to fix,” he said.

Walsh is, however, hesitant to drive his car in Harare’s CBD.

“I get stopped and hooted at several times a day. I am quite nervous of going into town and parking because people like it so much I am worried it will be stolen,” he said.

Many vintage cars that are driven on our roads today were either inherited or rebuilt at different garages.

Collectors buy them in ugly shape, restoring them to their original state with some going an extra mile to install modern sound systems and air-conditioning among other new pieces of technology.

Hewitt who is also a mechanic and auto body shop owner said it takes time to rebuild vintages.

“It usually takes us between six to eight months working on vintage cars as we have to be specific with parts, the body, the interior and all other areas.

“Its hard work, quite intensive and they are time-consuming but after restoring a beauty, it’s all worth every minute and every cent invested,” he noted.

The marvel of vintage cars goes beyond personal collections and clubs. Many people hire them for milestone events including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and graduation ceremonies.

Some in the showbiz industry hire the cars for photo and video shoots, as was the case with popular musician Jah Prayzah in his video “Kune rima” or Tehn Diamond’s “Grown Up Kid” driving home a 60s theme. Many booming vintage car-hire businesses have linked themselves with events planners, venues and people in showbiz. Events planner Gamuchirai Mushipe said the interest around vintage cars is growing.

“Many people especially couples to be married request vintage cars for their wedding procession.

“With the growing interest it’s only logical to develop relationships with many vintage car hires because some people ask for specific cars for their event,” he said.

Vintage cars will always have space and affection in modern community. From time to time their list increases as what is modern today will be a classic in the next couple of decades.

More memories will be built on the wheels and as years go by, their value be it sentimental or monetary appreciates. That’s why there is an undying love for vintage cars.

