CAPS United in National Sports Stadium fix

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP log leaders CAPS United will not only face a tough Chicken Inn test as they try to remain atop tomorrow, but will also have to grapple with the acute cost of hosting that match. All teams using the National Sports Stadium now find themselves in a quandary after authorities trebled hiring fees for the venue.

Even though the Harare giants, who lead the race with 22 points in nine matches, have doubled the entry fee for tomorrow’s match, they will still have a lot to ponder.

It has emerged that the teams using the giant facility will, starting this weekend, be required to part with US$750 (or equivalent interbank exchange rate) or fifteen percent of their gross earnings, whichever is greater.

Previously, the teams were paying $2 250, the cost having risen from $750 some five weeks ago.

Training sessions have also been raised from $500 to $1 500 in the stadium’s Main Arena, with those who intend to use the B Arena expected to pay $225 per session.

Black Rhinos as well Mushowani and Herentals also host their matches at the National Sports Stadium.

Black Rhinos will host Herentals at the same facility this afternoon. CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe wants his men to focus on the game. “We are looking forward to a very difficult match against Chicken Inn.

“In fact, all the games we are going to play are never easy. We have never played an easy game since the season commenced, but that is something which is expected considering how well the team has performed so far,’’ said Chitembwe.

“Obviously, at this juncture, all the teams we play will try and push for everything. And playing Chicken Inn, who are one of the teams performing well, is difficult. They will, obviously, make our life difficult on Sunday. We know they will come at us, but all the same, we have a huge responsibility to make sure that our fans, stakeholders and sponsors are happy.’’

Makepekepe will be without suspended fullback Valentine Musarurwa, who has been wearing the captain’s armband, with skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi often sitting on the bench.

Chitembwe reckons Musarurwa’s absence is a big blow to the team, but believes the team has enough arsenal to do the job while the pint-sized defender takes a rest.

