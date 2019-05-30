ED to open mining indaba

Africa Moyo in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday ahead of a crucial mining indaba, and is expected to give policy direction for the industry which is critical to foreign currency generation and attainment of Vision 2030.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando told The Herald last night that all was set for the President to officially open the Zimbabwe Annual Mining Conference being organised by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, today.

“The President is already here. Tomorrow (today) is the final day of the conference and also the day which (President Mnangagwa) will officially open the conference.

“He will also give policy direction in as far as the mining industry is concerned.

“So let’s wait and here what His Excellency has got to say,” he said.

The annual conference started yesterday and ends today.

Several top-class panel discussions were held yesterday by mining sector representatives.

The discussions focused on growth prospects for the small-scale gold sector, and accelerating the growth of the Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), among others.

Minister Chitando said he is pleased with the quality of discussions that took place yesterday.

“Today’s discussions were very productive. The symposiums were first class and I am very happy,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...