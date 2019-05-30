Magufuli ends visit

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

TANZANIAN President John Magufuli, who arrived in the country on Tuesday, left the country yesterday morning at the end of his three-day official visit. He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by President Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, several Cabinet ministers, service chiefs and senior Government officials.

President Magufuli inspected a guard of honour just before bidding farewell to President Mnangagwa.

The Tanzanian leader, who was initially supposed to be on a two-day working visit extended his stay to yesterday.

During his visit he held bilateral talks with President Mnangagwa to deepen, promote and consolidate cooperation to improve the living standards of the people in the two countries.

Briefing journalists after a two-hour long meeting at State House on Wednesday, Dr Magufuli said it was high time Zimbabwe and Tanzania transformed their relations from political to economic cooperation.

“I really enjoyed staying here in Zimbabwe and I think that the cooperation and bilateral relations will continue. I just came here to cement it. So I can say that I am acting like a catalyst and you know the work of a catalyst, it is to speed up the reaction even if it does not take part in the chemical change,” said President Magufuli who had earlier on given his brief in Swahili.”

Like this: Like Loading...