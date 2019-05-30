Ok Grand Challenge ready to rumble

Talent Gore Arts Correspondent

A star-studded line-up of musicians will spice up the annual OK Grand Challenge at Borrowdale Racecourse tomorrow.

The artistes include Winky D, Gemma, Killer T, Seh Calaz, Jah Signal and Judgement Yard. Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda told The Herald that big organisations such as OK fell in love with the artiste because of his high level of professionalism.

“One secret of life is that; be good every time and fortune will follow you. As a band, we are guided by principles of professionalism.

“Winky D has been consistent in the provision of good acts and he is not known

“We always deliver polished acts whenever we perform and that is the secret behind our success story. We promise nothing but a top-drawer act performance on Saturday,” said the award-winning arts manager.

Winky D is among pioneers of dancehall music in the country.

Admission for adults at the Race Course party will be $2 (Silver ring), $3 (Gold ring) and $5 (Diamond Ring). Kids will pay $1 each in all sections.

In a statement, OK Zimbabwe said there will be buses which will ferry people from designated areas to Borrowdale Race Course.

“To help ease your transportation to the OK Grand Challenge Race Day, there will be buses to ferry people to Borrowdale Race Course from the following OK Branches: OK Ardmbare, OK Avonlea, OK Budiriro, OK Chitungwiza, OK First Street, OK Glen Norah, OK Glen View, OK Houghton Park, OK Kuwadzana Express, OK Kuwadzana Main, OK Mabelreign, OK Mabvuku, OK Machipisa, OK Makoni, OK Malvern, OK Marimba, OK Mbare, OK Mufakose, Ok Queensdale, OK St Mary’s and OK Waterfalls on Saturday, 1st June at 08.30am,” read the statement.

“Buses will also be available to ferry you back to the above mentioned OK Branches after the main draw at 18h00 and an additional $1 fee will apply.”

