Chibuku Neshamwari provincial finals kick off

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

Warren Bar in Warren Park 1, Harare, will be the place to be tomorrow as Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival provincial finals kick off. This year about 10 groups are set to battle for the first prize of $15 000 and a ticket to compete at the national finals in the next few months in Kadoma. The group that will take the second place will walk away with $10 000 while third placed contestants will pocket $5 000.

For those groups who want to battle for the top honours in their provinces entry is free they only have to contact the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe or Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers Association.

After Harare, provincial finals will be in Midlands on June 8 at Patsime Beerhall, Mbizo, Kwekwe.

In Masvingo province the festival will be held on the 15th of June at Rambanai Beerhall, in Jerera,

In Matabeleland North it will be held on 22 June, at Old Chinotimba Beerhall, in Victoria Falls.

In Mashonaland West and Bulawayo, the event will take place on the same day on June 29 at Chikangwe Tavern in Karoi and Manor Hotel in Bulawayo.

Mashonaland East will have its turn on the 6th of July at Tandarai Bar in Marondera, whilst Matabeleland South will have its turn on July 13 in Maloxo Beerhall, Beitbridge.

In Manicaland the event will be there on July 20 in Chinyausunzi Beerhall, Mutare and Mashonaland Central will celebrate at Red Label Sports Bar in Bindura on the 27th of July.

Last year Guruve Marimba dance group from Mashonaland Central won the national competition.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is a yearly dance fiesta that has managed to bring life, seeks to preserve and inspire the uptake of traditional dance as well as to advance the standards of traditional dancing in Zimbabwe.

Founded in 1963, Chibuku Neshamwari is sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand and co-ordinated by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in Partnership with Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.

