Bachelors Republic donate

Sports Reporter

BACHELORS Republic, an upmarket men’s clothing store in Harare, have provided a helping hand to the national basketball team players and technical staff. The teams are set to take part in the AfroBasket qualifiers which begin on Monday at the City Sports Centre.

They will battle it out with other regional countries to secure slots for the continental qualifiers.

Six teams, including Zambia and Mozambique in the men’s group, and Angola and Malawi in the women’s group, will tussle to win two slots available in each category.

Yesterday, Bachelors Republic partnered the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe.

They donated a variety of gentleman’s suits, shoes, chino pants and golf t-shirts to the two teams.

Bachelors Republic marketing executive, Tingamupeiishe Chimedza, said they were looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the association.

“We have decided to partner with the basketball team as part of our corporate social responsibility and we have given chinos, golf t-shirts and suits to the technical staff, to the coaches and to the players of the basketball team.

“This is our first time in sport and we will see how that goes in the long run and we need to see if we can have more teams that we can sponsor.

“We decided to start small as we are still growing,” said Chimedza.

Local Organising Committee media liason officer, Carlos Munda, welcomed the donation which he believes will motivate everyone to fight and qualify for Mali.

