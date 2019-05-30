All set for Winter Warmer Concert

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

All is set for the third annual Winter Warmer Music Concert, with over 10 seasoned and upcoming musicians scheduled to perform at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) tonight. The concert, which benefits over 10 charities and less fortunate individuals, will feature musicians like Sulumani Chimbetu, Selmor Mtukudzi, Amara Brown, Leornard Zhakata, Peter Moyo, Amai Charamba, Enzo Ishall, Jah Signal, Seh Calaz, Greatman, Boom Berto and Air Power Band.

In a statement, organisers, Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), which is organising the event, said the concert has a bit of everything.

“Exciting to note from the line-up of artists is that all the major music genres (sungura, gospel, afro pop, and Zimdancehall) are represented which makes this concert a truly music lovers’ show.

“In addition, the concert aims to give young and upcoming artists an opportunity to learn from the experienced artists and this is why we have included Boom Berto and Greatmann,” AFZ wing commander, Simon Matangwina, said.

He commended musicians for supporting the AFZ’s charity efforts.

“What is most humbling is that these top artists and young talents have come together not only to give music lovers a memorable experience but to support the efforts to raise funds for the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund.

“All the proceeds from the Music Concert will go toward the charity, hence this event is an opportunity for Zimbabweans to contribute to efforts to assist disadvantaged people and communities by buying tickets to the show.”

To date, the charity fund, with the support of individuals and corporate partners, has constructed a state-of-the-art primary school and fully equipped clinic in Murongwe in Dande.

Construction of a secondary school is underway with the first classroom block having been completed and handed over to the local authorities in March.

The charity fund has also provided scholarships to gifted and disadvantaged students with the first batch of beneficiaries having graduated in 2018, among them is a medical doctor from University of Zimbabwe and an actuarial scientist from National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Tickets for this year’s event cost $50 (VVIP seats), $30 (VIP seats) and $15 (ordinary seats).

Advance tickets are available at selected Food World, and Chicken Slice outlets, Talk City and Air Force Recruiting Office (Corner Robson Manyika and Julius Nyerere).

Like this: Like Loading...