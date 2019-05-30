JUST-IN: Public, private procurement units warned

Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa on Thursday warned procurement units in both the public and private sector against malpractices such as collusion and inflating prices on capital goods, saying Government would not tolerate such behaviours which he described as filthy, criminal and greedy tendencies.

He said procurement units in Government Ministries, departments, State entities and the private sector must show the highest standards of personal and professional integrity by abandoning old culture to ensure sustainable economic growth.

President Mnangagwa said this during an official launch of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), which replaced the State Procurement Board.

PRAZ was created under the Public Procurement and Disposal of State Assets Act to supervise procurement units after Government tendering was decentralised.

More to follow

