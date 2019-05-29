Power Seven avails shelter for cyclone victims

Business Reporter

Local tarpaulins and canvas goods manufacturer, Power Seven, has donated tents to survivors of Cyclone Idai that ravaged most parts of Manicaland this year, killing hundreds of people and living thousands homeless. The company’s donation comes as relief to some of the people who were yet to build shelter to protect them from the adverse weather conditions this winter.

Power Seven joins a number of corporates that have chipped in with aid for the cyclone ravaged Manicaland Province and some parts of Masvingo. The company donated tents worth around $40 000.

This initiative by the manufacturing firm, comes after hundreds of people were killed while several others are still missing after the country was hit by tropical Cyclone Idai, which also lashed neighbouring Mozambique and Malawi. This cyclone affected more than 1.5 million people in the three southern African countries with homes, schools, businesses, hospitals and police stations destroyed, while roads were washed away leaving thousands stranded by heavy flooding.

This therefore left a lot of people without shelter and the intervention by Power Seven among other companies, is expected to go a long way in addressing this need by cyclone victims to at least have a roof over their heads.

“We have seen a need in the fact that the victims of the cyclone are in urgent need of shelter and we thought it is the right time for us to chip in with this aid. As a good corporate citizen, we decided to come up with this timely intervention,” said Power Seven managing director Francis Goreraza.

“The impact of the cyclone was devastating and it remains the duty of us as good corporate citizens to intervene with aid. We thought the issue of shelter for the victims needed to be addressed,” he said.

Power Seven Canvas and Industrial is an export focused firm that was established in Bulawayo in 2002 and started manufacturing canvas and PVC products in 2004 after successfully setting up a factory in the City of Kings.

The company set up another factory unit in Harare in 2012, a move that placed Power Seven in a strong position to achieve its vision of becoming the preferred partner in sectors such as mining, transport, tourism, health, manufacturing, agriculture and outdoors.

