WARRIORS OFF TO DURBAN

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors yesterday began their expedition in search of continental glory when they left for Durban, South Africa, where they have set their initial base during the COSAFA Cup. They will then leave for the AFCON tournament.

The side travelled in two batches.

The first set, comprising 15 players and some officials, left at lunchtime and were expected to arrive in Durban around 8pm last night.

The second batch, which left at 5pm, in the company of coach Sunday Chidzambwa, was expected shortly before midnight.

The COSAFA Cup in Durban is also part of their training camp, which began in Harare last week and will end in Nigeria, where they are expected to play a friendly match against the Super Eagles on June 8.

Team manager, Wellington Mpandare, hailed the preparations which he felt would probably rank among the best by any Warriors’ side.

“I think this is the longest camp the boys have had. It’s unfortunate that some of them were not able to come home due to different reasons but they are all joining the other guys in Durban,’’ he said.

“Like I said, this is the longest period that we have ever had together and I am sure the boys have gelled.

“We are going to continue with the camp in Durban where we hope we will also do well in our first game of the COSAFA tournament and then take it up from there.

“Everything is under control. Of course, there will always be one or two problems here and there in any preparation but the boys are geared to play and they will play and deliver for the nation.’’

Skipper Knowledge Musona, who has been holed up at his base in Belgium attending to outstanding issues with his parent club Anderlecht, is expected to link up with his teammates in Durban this morning.

The South Africa-based quartet of Marshall Munetsi, George Chigova, Khama Billiat, Walter Musona and Teenage Hadebe will also join in later in the day.

Kuda Mahachi, who is expected to tie the knot with his girlfriend on Saturday, is only expected in camp on Sunday.

The Orlando Pirates winger, along with his friend Marvelous Nakamba, who is his best man, have asked for exemption since the wedding takes place on the same day Zimbabwe are expected to open their account at the COSAFA Cup.

Skipper Musona is said to have requested his inclusion in the COSAFA squad, for the first time, to get game time following a disappointing season at Anderlecht which ended with him being loaned out to Lokeren.

Nakamba, who has also been troubled by injuries at Club Brugge in the just-ended season, also wants a piece of action at the regional tournament.

However, Mahachi will not be involved in the regional tournament along with goalkeeper George Chigova and Danny Phiri who have been rested by the technical team.

China-based forward Nyasha Mushekwi will only be available for the AFCON tournament since his club Dalian Yifang has commitments in the Super League.

He will join the squad in Nigeria where they set up their third and final base before departing for Egypt.

Zimbabwe are in Group A at this year’s AFCON finals and will get the ball rolling when they face the hosts in the opening match on June 21.

They will also face DR Congo and Uganda in the group games.

Zimbabwe COSAFA Squad

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda, Tanunurwa Talbert Shumba, Elvis Chipezeze

Defenders: Dennis Dauda, Lawrence Mhlanga, Jimmy Denis Dzingai, Byron Madzokere, Alec Takunda Mudimu, Teenage Lingani Hadebe, Divine Xolile Lunga, Tapiwa Ronald Pfumbidzai, Tendayi David Darikwa

Midfielders: Marshall Nyasha Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Butholezwe Mzomsuthu Ncube, Tafadzwa Raphael Kutinyu, Ovidy Obvious Karuru, Khama Billiat, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Tafadzwa Paul Rusike, Richard Cuthbert Hachiro, Talent Chawapihwa, Leeroy Mavunga, Knowledge Musona, Thabani Michael Kamusoko

Strikers: Evans Rusike, Walter Tatenda Musona, Philana Tinotenda Kadewere, Knox Mutizwa, Admiral Dalindlela Muskwe

