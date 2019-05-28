Artists impress at Stop Drug Abuse campaign

Arts Reporter

ArtistEs who performed at the Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation (Zinest)-organised Stop Drug Abuse Zimbabwe campaign launch recently at Club Joy Centre in Highfield, Harare, had a good day in office.

Outstanding among the performers, who included a number of upcoming singers, were Progress Chipfumo and Douglas Chimbetu who thrilled the crowd. All musicians that performed had messages to discourage people from abusing drugs.

Chipfumo, who took to the stage after performances by upcoming groups, signed off with the plug track “Tsiurika” which generally urges young ones to embrace counsel.

“We are musicians, yes, but we felt compelled to come and support the initiative. Drug abuse is real and it is destroying lives especially the youths who have vast potential. We will continue supporting such good work,” Chipfumo said.

Chimbetu took to the stage and belted out popular dendera tunes to the delight of many music lovers that thronged the place.

“This is a good initiative and we will support such events that have social impact on the society.

“We are happy that people got educated while they were having fun,” said Chimbetu.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Club Joy Centre proprietor and a partner in the campaign David Mudzudzu thanked the artists for answering the call and supporting the noble initiative.

“I am highly impressed by the artists’ performances especially Progress Chipfumo and Douglas Chimbetu who really gave their all.

“This was not a commercial show. We invited musicians to come and support the campaign given the damage drugs are causing to our society and I am happy they came through,” Mudzudzu said.

Zinest Stop Drug Abuse campaign spokesperson and Networked Business Minds Director Phillus Guzha said they were happy with the progress.

“Today marks the official launch of this holistic stop drug abuse campaign and we are encouraged by the support.

“The campaign has got various components among them counselling and rehabilitation, life skills training and empowerment as well as sports and talent development to empower targeted beneficiaries,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...