Akbay desperate for strikers

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Errol Akbay claims he does not have the right strikers to spearhead the ambitious Mhondoro side’s fight in this year’s Castle Lager Premiership football title race. The Dutch coach, who was given lofty targets to win this year’s championship, finds his side struggling to win games, let alone score goals.

The former Highlanders coach vented out his frustrations following the goalless draw against Dynamos at Rufaro on Sunday.

“Of course we are worried. The problem is we have no strikers in our team. Even if you play very good football, somebody has to hit the ball into the back of the nets.

“If there is nobody to do that, then you have a problem. Even if you are a good team, that’s how big the problem is.

“I have no strikers. Everybody knows about it and that’s no secret. We are waiting for the mid-season transfer window so that we get two or three good strikers in our team. That’s all we can do.

“What we can only try now is to focus on getting maximum points (with the players we have) and if not we have to wait, that’s the reality for us.

“Of course, we miss Simba (Nhivi) because he was a striker and now that he is gone we don’t have a striker,” said Akbay.

Ngezi find themselves 10 points adrift of log leaders CAPS United as the season pushes towards the halfway stage.

But the Dutch coach said he was not giving up yet on the fight.

Ngezi finished second last year in a close contest with champions FC Platinum and had hoped to challenge for honours this year.

