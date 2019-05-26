Battlelines drawn for Miss Tourism B/bridge

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A total of 13 beauties are expected to outclass each other at the Miss Tourism Beitbridge finals that are scheduled for July 13 at a local hotel.

Event coordinator Miss Vanessa Mbedzi, who is also a professional model, said they have covered a lot of ground in terms of preparations.

She said the winner will represent Beitbridge at the national finals on a date to be announced soon and that they were done with two sets of auditions to select the best models.

Miss Mbedzi said among the 12 finalists were Mignonette Ngwenya, Loveness Karidzira, Charlyn Muleya , Michell Moyo, Clara Rudo Matongo, Valentine Makere, Belinda Moyo, Benevolence Mutunhe, Roynah Kassim, Ropafadzo Tasha Mashingaidze, Michelle Kabudza and Shereen Maruza.

“The event will turn out to be a great show with the help of our organising team that is working tirelessly,” she said.

“They include the media crew D-Domain Media (Rowan Phiri), IZS (Thomas Phiri) Reliable Graphics (Pride Jiyane), Linel Petra Mbedzi and Thelma Dambanyika Mbedzi.

“Our boot camp has started, models will be trained on their catwalk, etiquette classes, having tours around Beitbridge visiting tourists’ destinations like the Vhembe Game Park and the Alfred Beit Limpopo Bridge.

“In addition, they will also be taking part in some community projects. We are working with the Beitbridge Municipality and the ladies will be taking part in the Mayor’s Half Marathon to be held on 8 June”.

She said the stage had been set and that they were looking forward to a successful pageant.

“Everything they will learn during boot camp will come in handy in time for the Miss Tourism Beitbridge finals,” said Miss Mbedzi.

She said AM Model Management had offered the top three winners full grooming and etiquette lessons for one year and that they will get cash prizes.

In addition, she said the winner will get an opportunity to represent Beitbridge at the national Miss Tourism Zimbabwe as well as an exclusive photoshoot with D-Domain Media (Rowan Phiri)

“Our greatest support have been our sponsors BonnieB Ltd, Baobab Real Estate, DDomain Media, Reliable Graphics, IZS, Elliot Hotel, AM Model Management, Lloyd Edutainer, Forever Chic, Wallace Sounds, this event would not have possible without them,” said Miss Mbedzi.

