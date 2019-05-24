Manyuchi ready for Acosta

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN boxer Charles Manyuchi will have a 5kg advantage over his Argentinian opponent Pablo Ezekiel Acosta in the Global Boxing Union/Universal Boxing Council Intercontinental super-welterweight unification title bout at the Harare International Conference Centre tonight.

The much-anticipated match will have 12-bouts, three of which will be title fights.

Speaking at the weigh-in yesterday Manyuchi, who last fought in August, said he believes he is in prime shape.

“It will be good to fight in my country and with my supporters behind me and I believe I am going to make them happy,’’ he said.

“I have worked hard by taking my training to South Africa and with the support I have had I think we are going to do well.’’

Acosta said beating Manyuchi in his backyard will be special.

“It will be good to feature in a match in Africa for the first time and I am not easily intimidated and I believe I will do well,’’ he said.

“I have had some matches in Mexico, so it’s not new to fight away from home and I will be ready for the challenge.”

The fight has attracted several sponsors like NetOne, TinMak, Dendairy and Direct Credit, among others.

Main sponsors, Tinmac Investments director Tinoda Machakaire, said he was happy Manyuchi was back in the ring.

“I believe in success and I say we are behind you Manyuchi and you have all our support so, go ahead, and do us proud.

“We are going to be behind you throughout and all the best,” he said.

Bout card:

Main bout — Charles Manyuchi v Pablo Acosta(Middleweight Title fight), Hassan Milanzi v Philimon Hara (Super Bantamweight title fight), Kudakwashe Chivandire v Joyce Chileshe (Bantanweight title fight), Brendon Denise v Emanuel Chisiye (Lightweight), Enock Musambudzi v Sherrif Kasongo Middleweight), Evans Husihwevhu v Raphael Kasoma ((Lightweight), Jeremiah Mhere v Pathias Chisenga (Super Bantamweight), Peter Pambeni v Bazra Ngoza (Lightweight), Aliya Phiri v Hillary Kataya (Lightweight), Fortunate China v Alice Mbewe (Bantamweight), Zvikomborero Danzwa v Lina Kasweka (Bantamweight), Partson Mutengwa v Simon Ngoma (Lightweight).

Like this: Like Loading...