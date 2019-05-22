Reforms: ED reassures nation

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured the nation that people should not panic over economic reforms which have seen prices of fuel going up since the Government is working on addressing the challenges.

Briefing journalists after the Zanu-PF Caucus in Harare yesterday, the party’s chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said the President had indicated to the caucus that the challenges were temporary.

“The President assured members that people will not starve since the Government is working on providing enough food for each household,” Cde Togarepi said.

The President, he said, had indicated that Government was working on modalities to set up people’s shops in all the 10 provinces which will sell subsidised products.

“The Government through the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is setting people’s shops so that they will access commodities at cheaper prices,” he said

“The President told the National Assembly members to convey this message to their respective constituencies.

“The people should understand Government’s position on current economic reforms.

“He said the challenges are a phase which will pass,’’ said Cde Togarepi.

The President also urged National Assembly members to identify families in need of food aid in their constituencies.

Like this: Like Loading...