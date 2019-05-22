JUST IN: ZRP speaks on fingerprints scam

Crime Reporter

Police have said the money charged for fingerprints for vetting at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Harare has remained unchanged and people should be wary of criminals who want to take advantage of them.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the correct procedure was that applicants must submit their fingerprints at CID HQ where they are screened or vetted.

“The cost for processing a clearance certificate within seven days is $10. An urgent application can be processed within three days at a cost of $20.

“Details for applicants outside the country are set out on our website http://www.zrp.gov.zw . Fingerprints are mailed to CID HQ and processing fee of USD$75 is deposited into the provided account number and the certificate will be availed after vetting,” he said.

