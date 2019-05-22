Cardi B cancels shows to ‘fully recover’ from her liposuction

Cardi B

Cardi B has cancelled several shows in order to “fully recover” from her recent liposuction surgery.

The 26-year-old rapper – who gave birth to her daughter Kulture 10 months ago – revealed this month she had undergone the cosmetic surgery to help her regain her pre-pregnancy body, and after initially jumping back into her live shows shortly after the procedure, she’s now realised she was “overzealous”.

A statement from her representative confirmed the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker has cancelled her show in El Paso, Texas, which was scheduled for Tuesday, as well as her upcoming performance at Maryland’s 92Q Spring Bling Festival over the weekend.

The statement read: “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

According to E! News, sources say Cardi is planning on focusing “on recovering and healing”.

One insider said: “After her plastic surgery, Cardi B jumped right back into her work so she wouldn’t disappoint her fans and wanted fulfil her obligations. The traveling, flying and the performances took a toll on her body.”

Meanwhile, the ‘I Like It’ rapper recently said it was “important” to her to speak publicly about her liposuction, so her fans know it’s not as simple a “process” as it looks.

She said: “It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things.

“Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it’s actually like a very long process, recovery.

“It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.”

