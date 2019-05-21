Libya to re-open its embassy in Zimbabwe

Libya’s Ambassador to Kenya Mr Hesham Ali Sharif has delivered at special message to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo in Harare today.

Ambassador Sharif said Libya wants to re-open its embassy in Zimbabwe to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries and encourage investment in Zimbabwe by its nationals.

He added that Libyan nationals have interest in the petroleum industry across the continent and seek to invest in Zimbabwe’s fuel sector through opening service stations.

Libya is one of the biggest oil producers in the world.

