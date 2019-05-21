Zimbabwe Government Planning Merger of TelOne and NetOne Pre-Sale

Dublin, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Zimbabwe – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Revenue from Zimbabwe’s telecom sector has come under pressure from a number of recent regulatory measures and taxes imposed by the cash-strapped government. Nevertheless, the sector shows some promise for the coming years, particularly from the mobile segment where active mobile penetration has increased rapidly, reaching 93% by early 2019. The three mobile network operators Econet Wireless, NetOne and Telecel Zimbabwe continue to invest in network upgrades to support data services and their fast-expanding m-commerce and m-banking facilities.
The government in April 2019 outlined its plans to merge TelOne and NetOne and sell off a majority stake in the operator as part of a wider plan to offset state debt.
Limitations in international bandwidth for the landlocked country for many years held back the development of the internet and broadband sectors, but this has changed since fibre optic links to several submarine cables were established via neighbouring territories. The expansion of 3G and LTE-based mobile broadband services have meant that more than half of the population now has access to the internet. Investment in fixed broadband infrastructure has also resulted in a slow but steady growth in the number of DSL connections, as also in fibre subscriptions.
Key Developments:
- Telcos agree to the government’s infrastructure sharing policy
- TelOne providing satellite broadband with Avanti Communications
- The government enforces m-money interoperability on MNOs, changes m-money tax basis
- NetOne refreshes m-money service
- Regulator confirms no room for a fourth mobile licensee
- Regulator drafts framework on MVNO licences
- Government begins $250 million investment to build 500 mobile towers to serve rural areas
- Econet expands m-commerce
- Government considers merging TelOne with NetOne and selling a majority stake in the two
- Draft legislation issued to repeal Post and Telecommunications Act
- Regulator proposes to create a new Virtual Network Operator (VNO) license category
- Report update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2018, telcos’ operating and financial data to August 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
- Country overview
2. Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
- Market analysis
- Regional Africa Market Comparison
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband
- Fixed and mobile broadband
3. Regulatory environment
- Sector Reform Policy 1996
- Posts and Telecommunications Act 2000
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- SNO licence
- Privatisation
- Regulatory authority
- Licence fees
- ICT Strategy 2010
- ICT Strategy 2015
- National Policy for ICT Act 2016
- International gateways, interconnection
- Value-added tax (VAT)
- Universal Service Fund (USF)
- Subscriber registration
- Infrastructure sharing
- Converged Licensing Framework (CLF)
4. Fixed network operators
- TelOne
- Fixed-line infrastructure
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL)
- National fibre backbone
- TeleAccess Zimbabwe
- Afritell
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Smart grid infrastructure
- International infrastructure
- TelOne
- Liquid Telecom (Econet)
- Other carriers
- Data centres
- Internet Exchange Point (IXP)
6. Broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Zimbabwe Internet Exchange (ZINX)
- National Broadband Project
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks
- ISP market
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
- Other fixed broadband services
- WiMAX
- Wi-Fi
- Satellite broadband
7. Digital economy
- E-commerce
- E-learning
- E-health
8. Mobile communications
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Satellite mobile
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- SIM card registration
- Fourth mobile licence
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Network sharing
- Spectrum auction
- Spectrum Allocation Plan
- Major mobile operators
- Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ)
- NetOne
- Telecel Zimbabwe
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Money transfer, m-banking
- M-commerce
Companies Mentioned
- Africa Online
- Afritell
- Aptics
- Aquiva
- Broadlands Networks
- ComOne
- Dandemutande (uMax)
- DataOne
- Econet
- Econet Wireless
- Ecoweb
- iWay Africa (MWEB)
- Liquid Telecom
- NetOne
- Powertel Communications
- Telco Internet
- TeleAccess
- Telecel
- Telecontract
- TelOne
- Zimbabwe Online (ZOL)
Source: Research & Market