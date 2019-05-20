Enough grain for everyone: Mliswa

Sharon Chikowore Mashonaland West Bureau

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said her province has enough grain to feed everyone despite an expected decline in yields due to drought experienced this farming season.

Speaking in an interview recently, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the province had a significant amount of grain in store.

Government is providing food aid to at least 90 000 families in as Sanyati, Hurungwe and Nyaminyami.

“The erratic rainfall patterns and in some instances administrative issues in the distribution of inputs impacted negatively on our yields this season.

“We did not harvest much compared to last season but we are, however, not panicking because we have quite a significant amount of grain in store,” she said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka also applauded the Department of Social Welfare in Mashonaland West for administering the food distribution despite facing various challenges including fuel shortages.

“Social services are doing a great job in administrating food aid against the fuel challenges. I will be taking an active role in this programme so that we mobilise the fuel and see that our people across the province are fed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the erratic rains could also have a negative impact on the upcoming winter agricultural season.

“The challenges of late and erratic rains have a negative bearing on the winter agricultural season. The outlook is not very encouraging but we remain optimistic.

“As you are aware, farming follows cycles and patterns. We have to plan better for the forthcoming season.”

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka also expressed concern that farmers in Mashonaland West are not getting real value from their agricultural activities.

“We are the largest producers (in terms of maize, tobacco and wheat), I am not happy with the living standards of our farmers. It is as if there are no tangible life transforming indication,” she said.

Mashonaland West is located in Natural Regions 2 and 3 and it receives about 880mm of rainfall per year making it ideal for major agricultural activities such as maize, wheat, tobacco and cotton production.

Other major agricultural activities suitable for Mashonaland West include cattle ranching and dairy farming while other crops such as soya beans, sorghum and beef production are also available in the province.

