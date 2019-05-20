English Premier League, Championship clubs battle for Zimbabwean international

Macauley Bonne has impressed since his move to east London

Premier League and Championship clubs are among those battling to sign Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, talkSPORT understands.

The Zimbabwe international, 23, is set to go head-to-head with Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations following a fine campaign in the National League.

Bonne hit 20 goals in the league as The O’s won the division and promotion to League Two sparking major interest in his services from around the country.

Signed in 2017 from Colchester United, the player is now being targeted by Charlton Athletic, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, while Sheffield United and Leicester City are also interested.

The clubs have been buoyed by the news Bonne has a £200,000 release clause, which will allow them to snap up the talented forward on the cheap.

Leyton Orient are believed to have offered their star striker significantly improved terms to counter the incoming offers.

Source: TalkSport

