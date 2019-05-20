JUST IN: Bilharzia, malaria headache for Mola

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

VILLAGERS, who are dying in Mola, Nyaminyami district after vomiting blood, could be suffering from liver complications related to untreated Bilharzia or repeated malarial infection, preliminary findings have shown.

The Mashonaland West provincial Epidemic Preparedness Response team established that at least 18 people had died of the condition from around 2009. Most of the 27 villagers examined during the survey were found to be clinically anaemic, stunted and with moderate to massive splenomegaly which is the bulging tummy.

Read part of the report: “A review of the clinical notes of one of the deceased clients who had managed to undergo comprehensive investigations including CT scan and Ultra Sound Scan of Abdomen, and Upper Gastrointestinal tract Endoscopy revealed a diagnosis of the liver, with massive splenomegaly, portal hypertension and Grade 3 Oesophageal varices, which is highly suggestive of Schistosomal Liver disease.

“Further review of the Histopathology results of women from Mola area who had undergone routine VIAC screening for Cancer of the cervix revealed Schistosomiasis of the cervix in 4 of them.”

Late stages of the disease require specialist management owing to multiple organ complications including oesophageal varices which need endoscopic banding, massive upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding needs resuscitation. The study also showed that schistosomiasis, an acute and chronic tropical disease which is caused by parasitic worms normally carried by snails, was also affecting women.

People are usually infected during agricultural, domestic, occupational, and recreational activities where they are in contact with infested water.

