Zanu PF policies well in motion to bring economic stability – Matiza

Joel Biggie Matiza

The embattled ruling Zanu PF party says that its policies are fully being implemented and in motion so as to bring lasting solutions to the country’s socio-economic challenges but this huge task cannot be achieved overnight.

Noting the numerous strides, the Zanu PF led government has made since the coming in of the second republic, the ruling party’s Mashonaland East provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza this Saturday told a gathering of youths drawn from the province that the President Emmerson Mnangagwa is alive to the challenges affecting the nation and working hard to resolve them.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not rested since he took office and is determined to restore the country’s socio-economic stability. The price increases are just but a passing phase which will soon come to pass as many initiatives are being put in place to increase production,” said Matiza.

The gathering was attended by youths mainly from three constituencies in Marondera district and the district’s chairperson Ozine Chitanhi who took the opportunity to update Matiza on issues affecting their welfare.

“We are appealing to the leadership to help us mobilise more school leavers into the party in order to strengthen its base but we also want the issue of stands that were paid for by the youths to be delivered to us,” CChitanhi said.

The province’s youth league political commissar Lincoln Matare told the youths that various empowerment programmes are taking shape to benefit them.

“We are finalising the issue of the Dunota stands allocation and be rest assured that all payments are being made to the National Building Society in order to start allocating the stands to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Matiza rounded off the meeting by telling the youths no to set their feet off the pedal urging them to fully rally behind the ruling Zanu PF party as it possesses the keys to economic emancipation.

