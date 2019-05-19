Malawi vice president demands Chihuri’s deportation

Dr Saulos Chilima

Malawi vice president Dr Saulos Chilima has demanded the deportation of former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) commissioner general Augustine Chihuri.

Addressing a press conference at his home in the capital Lilongwe, Dr Chilima called on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to facilitate Chihuri’s removal from the country.

“We are saying that Chihuri must leave our country, don’t mess our elections,” he said.

Dr Chilima, who is presidential candidate for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) party in elections due this Tuesday, accused Chihuri of interfering with the ballot.

“We will soon be writing Malawi Electoral commission, elaborating these anomalies so that thay can have them fixed,” added Dr Chilima.

Chihuri reportedly moved to Malawi after retiring from the ZRP in December 2017.

Dr Chilima demanded that Chihuri leaves Malawi at once, telling the former ZRP chief to stop messing with the country’s elections.

Malawians go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a president, members of parliament and local government councillors.

Incumbent president Peter Mutharika will be seeking a second and final term with Dr Chilima, who quit the ruling party in 2018, among his challengers.

