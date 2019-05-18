Business manager sentenced for defrauding Ne-Yo, McKnight

This combination of photos shows musicians, from left, Brian McKnight at the Wal-Mart shareholder meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., on June 5, 2015 and Ne-Yo at the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 20, 2017. A New Jersey man who served as business manager for Ne-Yo has been sentenced in Ohio to more than seven years in prison for defrauding the R&B singer in a sports beverage scheme. Kevin Foster was convicted last year on 16 counts including wire fraud, money laundering and tax charges. He also defrauded McKnight by withdrawing money from his account without authorization. (AP Photo)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who served as business manager for Ne-Yo has been sentenced in Ohio to more than seven years in prison for defrauding the R&B singer in a sports beverage scheme.

Kevin Foster was convicted last year on 16 counts including wire fraud, money laundering and tax charges.

Prosecutors say the Montclair, New Jersey, resident convinced Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, to invest $2 million in a company called OXYWater, and then invested an additional $1.5 million of Smith’s money without his consent.

He also defrauded singer Brian McKnight by withdrawing money from his account without authorization.

Prosecutors contend Foster spent the money on a personal driver, expensive suits and jewelry, season tickets to the New York Giants and New York Knicks, and Super Bowl tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...