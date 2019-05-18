Mnangagwa mourns Coltrane Chimurenga

The late Coltrane Chimurenga and former President Robert Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangwagwa has joined the the Pan Africanist Community, in mourning the death of renowned human rights and black empowerment American activist, Coltraine Chimurenga, born Randolph Simms.

In a statement, Mnangagwa described Chimurenga, who adopted his surname in solidarity with Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, as a dedicated Pan Africanist who will remain etched in the annals of Zimbabwe’s history.

“I have learnt with the deepest sorrow the passing on of a revolutionary cadre, Coltraine Chimurenga. Chimurenga was a dedicated Pan Africanist and son of the soil whose love for Zimbabwe will remain etched in the annals of Zimbabwe’s history. He steadfastly stood by Zimbabwe during colonialism and after independence as we fought the illegal sanctions regime. His dedication and love for Zimbabwe saw him adopting Chimurenga as his surname in solidarity with Zimbabwe’s war of liberation from colonialism,” said Mnangagwa.

He added that Zimbabwe takes solace and great pride in the decision by Chimurenga before his death that his ashes should be interred at the Great Zimbabwe, his final resting place.

President Mnangagwa said the world, Zimbabwe in particular, will be a poorer without the December 12 Movement founder.

Chimurenga is well known for demanding civil rights in the US and staging demonstrations in the US in support of former President Robert Mugabe’s administration and anti-imperialism.

Like this: Like Loading...