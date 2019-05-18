Arnold Schwarzenegger Kicked In South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old quickly recovered and said, “I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Video shows the former California governor standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back. Schwarzenegger stumbles forward. The man is quickly grabbed by security. Off camera a man shouts several times “Help me!”

The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders before walking out ringed by security.

Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Like this: Like Loading...