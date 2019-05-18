Bible SHOCK: ‘Jesus Christ’ spotted in clouds over Argentina sparking religious frenzy

AN INCREDIBLE Christ-like figure has appeared in the sky above an Argentinean city.

The stunning “apparition” blazed above the city of San Salvador de Jujuy in the South American country.

Taken by Monica Aramaic on her phone, the Jesus-Christ-like white figure can be seen shining down from the dark skies. Pictured with his arms outstretched, many social media users compared the image to that commonly found in Renaissance artwork.

An incredibly religious country, when the image was posted on social media it soon went viral.

One social media user, Mariela Romano commented: “The Lord will soon come for us all and we should be ready.”

Another, Romina Salinas said: “If Jesus came back, he would make us all disappear because we are worth nothing.

“I personally only see the sun coming through the clouds, but people see what they want to see.”

Bible news: The image was likened to Christ the Redeemer

Another user said: “Thanks for the image that allows us to keep on our path and have a better hope for tomorrow.” Other users even speculated that the crown of thorns even appeared on the head of the apparent apparition. One user, Paul Adkins even speculated the image resembled an uncanny likeness to the Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro. He added: “Look at this cloud that was photographed in Argentina! Bible news: The figure appeared over San Salvador de Jujuy “Looks like the giant Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio.” Both Brazil and Argentina are incredibly religious countries and therefore, such a premonition can be incredibly significant. Christ the Redeemer was completed in 1931 after being commissioned in 1922. The site was also designated as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...