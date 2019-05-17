Political parties told to commit to dialogue

Herald Reporters

CO-CONVENERS of the political parties’ dialogue process have urged participants to be committed, adding that it was critical for the process to be rolled-out across the country to enable everyone to contribute to nation building. National Peace and Reconciliation Commission chairperson Retired Justice Sello Nare and his Gender Commission counterpart, Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe, are the co-conveners.

Mrs Mukahanana-Sangarwe commended President Mnangagwa for initiating dialogue among political parties that participated in last year’s elections.

“The launch of the Political Actors Dialogue will bring together all parties to participate in national development,” she said.

“We have to find each other and see Zimbabwe prosper despite our political affiliation.

“There is more that unites us than what divides us.”

She said dialogue will cascade to provincial level to ensure communities find each other despite different political affiliation.

“Consultations will be held at provincial level to ensure everyone takes part in nation building.

“Our goal is to achieve peace, unity and prosperity for the country to move forward,” said Mrs Mukahanana-Sangarwe.

Rtd Justice Nare said participating parties must commit themselves towards nation building.

He said other parties wanting to take part in the dialogue are still free to participate.

Rtd Justice Nare announced a code of conduct agreed upon by political actors in the dialogue process.

Participating political parties signed the code of conduct to show commitment to the dialogue process.

Like this: Like Loading...