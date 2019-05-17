Sort out your winter wardrobe

Fashion 263 with Tafadzwa Zimoyo

A lot of fashion events happened last week and it was evident that Zimbabweans are trying their best to keep up with trends.

I cannot say we have made it yet, but we are in the right direction.

One of the events where style and fashion were showcased was Castle Tankard that was held last weekend at Borrowdale Racecourse.

As usual, the theme was red and black with celebrities and guests being urged to dress accordingly.

Some attendees managed to steal the show with their powerful combination while others struggled to fit in the box.

Red and black is a perfect combination but if worn wrongly one might end up looking like a sangoma in a Nigerian movie.

Remember, what Miuccia Prada once said: “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today when human contacts are so quick.”

In that regard fashion is an instant language. Again last week saw new local designer brand dubbed “Khoi” being launched and it came on good time considering that it was during Mother’s Day celebrations.

According to the brains behind the brand, two bubbly sisters Amanda and Vongai Ndanga, the designs are more of chic apparel but mothers too can try them and like the style.

“I have always been fascinated by well-dressed people and wanted to get into fashion from a very early age. I watched many trend setters like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, DJ Zinhle and Bonang. As I go around the world, I also observe stylishly dressed travellers who inspire my collection,” said Amanda.

“When I see something unique and sensational, I look for it as soon as I land in the High Street. For Vongai, Khoi is about dressing the everyday woman. Whether at home or at work, a woman should feel comfortable and trendy everyday. It’s important for us to make pretty clothes accessible yet affordable. Khoi the Brand caters for all ages from young ones to adults.”

Not to be left out is the picture of Zimdancehall musicians Soul Jah Love and Tocky Vibes donning summer suits (matching short and jacket) which is circulating on social media. The picture is a teaser to their upcoming video and they were dressed by Bachelor’s Republic.

Enough about recent trends.

Winter is coming and in some parts of the country the temperatures are slowly dropping.

Well dressing up for the winter is an absolute struggle.

Don’t let a little frost wind put a damper on your mood, especially when it comes to choosing an outfit.

While you may want to bundle up in a full-on winter-suit or fur coats, there are other ways you can look cute without getting frostbite. Point to note with fashion is that when fresh winter trends surface that doesn’t mean we’re completely tired of the old ones.

More often than not, old styles come back again, and while designers, tailors or shops are offering you the 2019 print alternative to leopard ahead, that certainly doesn’t mean you should be getting rid of classic animal patterns.

As we waved goodbye to 2018 winter style we searched for new ways to modernize our wardrobes and embrace the updated silhouettes and fabrics we would see trickle from the runways to our favourite stores and retailers.

Some of the winter wear must have includes, boots, coats, scarves, gloves and bennie hats.

Just know that camel coats never go out of style, what your mama wore in her teens can also be trendy today.

A camel coat is a wardrobe hero that works for just about every occasion. Let me touch a bit on it as on next edition we will have a look at more winter items.

One of my friends asked also that finding that perfect jacket is absolutely necessary once the weather drops and the chill rolls in.

Golden tip is: Nowadays, the jacket comes in all different shapes and sizes—some with unique embroidery and others ready to brave even the coldest of weather — so that every personality type and style preference is well accounted for.

Just get ready for winter!!!

