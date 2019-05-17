Bring back community leisure facilities

Senior Lifestyle Writer

Do you still remember those years when young people in the ghetto would go for swings and slides in a nearby recreational park?

Do you remember those days when children would leave their plastic balls on the streets to go to a nearby swimming pool to cool off?

At a place like Glen Norah Park, even adults would go to watch wild animals and birds in a secure cage that was always a hive of activity.

Talk about family picnic in some parts of the well-maintained parks, the facilities created unique leisure islands that were usually packed during weekends.

In the CBD, people would throng the Harare Gardens and Africa Unity Square for classy photographs and ‘upgraded’ leisure.

It was an era of simple exciting outdoor entertainment.

A few years down the line, most of the places are in sorry state.

Even Harare Gardens and Africa Unity Square that still attract a few visitors have lost their class.

Swimming pools have closed down and some parks have been turned into maize fields.

Despite the leisure function, parks beautified places like Highfield, Mufakose, Mbare and Glen Norah.

Mbare had its famous swimming pool; George Hartley which was nicknamed ‘Nowero’ by its divers, a moniker derived from its infamous deep end.

Some of the famous soccer legends, musicians and artistes grew up playing and swimming at Nowero.

The pool is now in sorry state and a comparison of yesteryear and today’s pictures can be disappointing.

Some of the dilapidated facilities are now harbouring street-kids and being used for drugs and as sex nests.

“It is now difficult to go to the park and just take a chill like we used to do back in the days. I used to walk through the park after church then I would sit at a bench, breathing fresh air, admiring the fully bloomed flowers.

“Now it is a thing of the past, it is smelly and if you are not careful you will bump into a couple making love in broad daylight.

“It is also scary because thieves and those rowdy street kids can pounce on anyone and snatch their belongings,” said Trymore Mangoma of Warren Park.

Mangoma said he used to take his girlfriend to the parks every weekend, but most people can no longer do so.

“I don’t think people can freely do that anymore. The remaining parks are now dirty and dangerous.

“A recreational facility’s main purpose should be to provide opportunities for active living and recreation in a safe, inclusive environment.

“By creating a positive atmosphere, these facilities become essential to personal health and wellness.

“The social bonds that are created at community centres help build strong, safe and inclusive communities,” he explained.

Another observer who experienced fun in the days when the facilities were still fantastic said it was deplorable that people can no longer have leisure at such places.

“I think the city fathers should restore Harare recreational areas. We used to go swimming paying 20cents and it was much fun. I grew up knowing that the Harare Gardens was not only a park to take a chill but then it was also a place where wedding photos were taken. During that time it was an achievement having your photos taken at the park.

“We also used to go to Waterwhirld in Eastlea to enjoy slides and swimming, but the area has been destroyed,” said Olinda Mapungu a pre-school teacher in Waterfalls.

Perfectmind Blog states that parks and recreation facilities do wonders for environmental sustainability. It says that recreation facilities are incredibly important for a healthy, vibrant community.

“These recreation or community centres provide opportunities for residents to be active and to interact with other residents. They are common ground areas that are focused on exclusivity, while fostering a culture of health and well-being in the communities they serve.

“On top of all this, they should aim to be a beacon of social responsibility for the residents; leading the way in educating about wildlife, conservation, health, nutrition and general well-being,” notes the blog.

Most people that were interviewed called upon the Harare City Council to renovate the leisure spaces and bring back the days of community interaction.

In an interview, City of Harare public relations manager Michael Chideme said they are aware of the situation in most recreational facilities and are working towards correcting it.

“We are in the process of mending and recreating the recreational facilities as it is part of our goal, vision 2025. We want to restore the facilities and improve them,” he said.

“However, we should not have a blame game and say the city fathers have failed this or that. We cannot say an individual has damaged this or that, but it is everyone’s duty to preserve those recreational facilities.”

